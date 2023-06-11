After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier has a triple and six walks while hitting .233.

Frazier has had a base hit in six of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.

Frazier has an RBI in one game this season.

In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .300 AVG .200 .300 OBP .385 .300 SLG .300 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings