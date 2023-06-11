Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 60 hits.
- Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 78.0% of his games this season (46 of 59), with at least two hits 14 times (23.7%).
- In 59 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In 12 games this season (20.3%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 42.4% of his games this year (25 of 59), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.387
|OBP
|.295
|.385
|SLG
|.311
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|6
|19/13
|K/BB
|15/9
|5
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
