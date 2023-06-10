The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .263 with nine doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.5%).

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (23.5%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (23.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .275 AVG .253 .333 OBP .327 .400 SLG .407 6 XBH 8 2 HR 3 6 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

