Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .263 with nine doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (23.5%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had two or more.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (23.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.275
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.327
|.400
|SLG
|.407
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9).
