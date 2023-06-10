How to Watch the White Sox vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs White Sox Player Props
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 68 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 273 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.348 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In 12 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Luis Severino
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Randy Vasquez
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.