Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 68 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 273 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.348 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 12 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo

