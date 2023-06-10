Luis Robert will lead the Chicago White Sox into a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog White Sox have +100 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -120 +100 8 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have gone 3-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (five of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 9-21 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 65 games with a total.

The White Sox have posted a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 12-21 11-18 18-18 23-28 6-8

