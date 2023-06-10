Saturday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (29-36) taking on the Miami Marlins (35-29) at 2:10 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-5).

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's ATS record is 3-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (five of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The White Sox have been victorious in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (273 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule