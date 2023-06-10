Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.
- Mancini has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 7.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Mancini has driven in a run in 13 games this year (25.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.267
|AVG
|.217
|.344
|OBP
|.275
|.407
|SLG
|.301
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|26/9
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Giants are sending Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went one scoreless inning while allowing two hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing batters.
