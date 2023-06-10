Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has nine doubles and 10 walks while hitting .269.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 45 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (28.9%).
  • In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 31.1% of his games this year (14 of 45), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.256 AVG .280
.289 OBP .321
.291 SLG .340
3 XBH 6
0 HR 0
5 RBI 5
17/4 K/BB 19/6
2 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 61st, 1.231 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.
