Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-35) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 10.

The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (2-3) for the Diamondbacks and Matthew Boyd (3-4) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers have had a spread set in four of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Tigers have won in 20, or 37.7%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 18 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (218 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Tigers Schedule