Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- batting .194 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .228.
- In 56.7% of his 60 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 60), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 60 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.234
|AVG
|.223
|.345
|OBP
|.282
|.340
|SLG
|.369
|8
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|16
|24/14
|K/BB
|34/11
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.
