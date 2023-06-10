Romy Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks while hitting .198.

This year, Gonzalez has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 32 games (43.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In eight of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .250 AVG .160 .243 OBP .192 .556 SLG .260 5 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 5 12/0 K/BB 20/2 3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings