After batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start John Brebbia) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Giants.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .384, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.

In 41 of 55 games this season (74.5%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).

He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has driven home a run in 16 games this season (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year (23 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .293 AVG .274 .336 OBP .339 .431 SLG .330 8 XBH 6 4 HR 0 18 RBI 10 12/7 K/BB 13/10 8 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings