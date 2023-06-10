Nick Maton -- hitting .185 with a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .163 with five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Maton has gotten a hit in 21 of 57 games this season (36.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (8.8%).
  • In 10.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton has had at least one RBI in 24.6% of his games this season (14 of 57), with two or more RBI four times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored a run in 18 of 57 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 31
.127 AVG .191
.276 OBP .301
.197 SLG .393
3 XBH 8
1 HR 5
8 RBI 14
23/14 K/BB 28/13
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Nelson (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
