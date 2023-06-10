Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Nick Maton -- hitting .185 with a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .163 with five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Maton has gotten a hit in 21 of 57 games this season (36.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (8.8%).
- In 10.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had at least one RBI in 24.6% of his games this season (14 of 57), with two or more RBI four times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 of 57 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.127
|AVG
|.191
|.276
|OBP
|.301
|.197
|SLG
|.393
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|14
|23/14
|K/BB
|28/13
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Nelson (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
