Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Phillies.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .202 with five doubles and 12 walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 51.6% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.7% of those games.
  • In 31 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In six games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 31 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.209 AVG .196
.314 OBP .262
.256 SLG .250
2 XBH 3
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
11/7 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
