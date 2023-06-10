The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick has two walks while batting .136.
  • Twice in nine games this year, Marisnick has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
  • Marisnick has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
.250 AVG .083
.250 OBP .214
.250 SLG .083
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/0 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (2-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
