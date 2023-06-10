Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jake Burger (.276 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks while hitting .257.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 24 of 46 games this season (52.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- In 28.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 46 games (45.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|18
|.329
|AVG
|.161
|.378
|OBP
|.209
|.805
|SLG
|.323
|16
|XBH
|6
|11
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|5
|23/6
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Alcantara (2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 61st, 1.231 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
