On Saturday, Jake Burger (.276 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks while hitting .257.
  • Burger has gotten a hit in 24 of 46 games this season (52.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.9%).
  • In 28.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.8% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 21 of 46 games (45.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 18
.329 AVG .161
.378 OBP .209
.805 SLG .323
16 XBH 6
11 HR 2
26 RBI 5
23/6 K/BB 26/2
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Alcantara (2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 61st, 1.231 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
