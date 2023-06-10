Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 39 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.5%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (15 of 62), with more than one RBI five times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (27.4%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.245
|AVG
|.283
|.372
|OBP
|.407
|.358
|SLG
|.416
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|34/22
|K/BB
|32/24
|3
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Giants rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw one scoreless inning while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.65, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
