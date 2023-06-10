Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .213 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has had a hit in 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Haase has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 47 games (21.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .250 AVG .181 .304 OBP .253 .375 SLG .217 5 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 4 19/6 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings