Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is hitting .213 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Haase has had a hit in 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Haase has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 47 games (21.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 25
.250 AVG .181
.304 OBP .253
.375 SLG .217
5 XBH 3
2 HR 0
10 RBI 4
19/6 K/BB 27/8
1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.
