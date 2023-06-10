Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Diamondbacks
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .213 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has had a hit in 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 47 games (21.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.181
|.304
|OBP
|.253
|.375
|SLG
|.217
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|19/6
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .294 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.