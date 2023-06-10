Eloy Jimenez -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has six doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .257.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this year (74.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (17.1%).

He has homered in six games this season (17.1%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.

In 48.6% of his games this year, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .321 AVG .172 .357 OBP .262 .462 SLG .397 5 XBH 7 3 HR 3 14 RBI 10 17/5 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

