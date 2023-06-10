Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .258.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%) Swanson has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 18 games this year (29.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 22 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.288
|AVG
|.230
|.359
|OBP
|.347
|.441
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|9
|29/13
|K/BB
|36/21
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Giants are sending Brebbia (2-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering two hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.65, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.