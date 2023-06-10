LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (32-31) on Saturday, June 10, when they take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at Oracle Park at 7:35 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Cubs have +140 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.65 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Cubs and Giants game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 15, or 46.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 13, or 39.4%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.