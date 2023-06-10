Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs are ready for a matchup with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 1-9-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Cubs have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games). Chicago and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.5.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 28 games, or 39.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of its 63 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 12-20 11-17 16-19 16-27 11-9

