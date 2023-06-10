Saturday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (32-31) taking on the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at 7:35 PM (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Giants, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Giants will give the ball to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.70 ERA).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

The Cubs have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Cubs have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +130 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (267 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule