Christopher Morel -- .036 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .247 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

In 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%) Morel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (39.1%), homering in 10.1% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 13 of 23 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .212 AVG .271 .257 OBP .352 .424 SLG .750 3 XBH 9 2 HR 7 4 RBI 11 13/2 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings