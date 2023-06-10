On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has six doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .173.

Ibanez has had a hit in 13 of 32 games this season (40.6%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).

He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .160 AVG .188 .176 OBP .235 .260 SLG .333 3 XBH 5 1 HR 1 5 RBI 3 14/1 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

