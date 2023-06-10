Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- In 67.7% of his games this year (42 of 62), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (21.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 23 games this year (37.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 62 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.257
|AVG
|.229
|.354
|OBP
|.301
|.460
|SLG
|.373
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|21
|20/13
|K/BB
|30/10
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (2-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 61st, 1.231 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.
