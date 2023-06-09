Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Zach McKinstry (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .265.
- McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (33 of 53), with at least two hits seven times (13.2%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (7.5%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this season, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 24 games this season (45.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.06), 16th in WHIP (1.075), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
