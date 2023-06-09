The Miami Marlins (35-28) will look for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak versus the Chicago White Sox (28-36) on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jesus Sanchez is on a two-game homer streak.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (3-3) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (3-1).

White Sox vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.63 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.25 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.63 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Cease has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

The 20-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings over five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .193 to his opponents.

So far this season, Perez has not recorded a quality start.

Perez will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per appearance).

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.

