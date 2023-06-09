In the series opener on Friday, June 9, Dylan Cease will take the hill for the Chicago White Sox (28-36) as they square off against the Miami Marlins (35-28), who will counter with Eury Perez. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under has been listed in the game.

White Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.63 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.25 ERA)

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 16, or 61.5%, of those games.

The White Sox have a record of 16-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (64% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The White Sox went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Marlins have won in 16, or 50%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 11-10 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Luis Robert 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

