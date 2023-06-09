Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who is the named starter for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +120. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-2.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 16-10 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

Chicago has gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Chicago has played in 64 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-30-4).

The White Sox have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 5-4-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-15 12-21 11-18 17-18 22-28 6-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.