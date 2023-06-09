Friday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (28-36) versus the Miami Marlins (35-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 9.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Eury Perez (3-1, 2.25 ERA).

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream:

White Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 16, or 61.5%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 16-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 271 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule