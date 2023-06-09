On Friday, Tim Anderson (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .265 with eight doubles and 10 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (27.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 44 games this year.

In nine games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 14 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings