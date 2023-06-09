Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Zach McKinstry and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .265/.370/.400 so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has collected 49 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .223/.304/.350 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 19th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 2 7.0 5 2 2 8 3 vs. Red Sox May. 28 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 at Pirates May. 21 5.0 3 3 2 4 2 at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1 vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .304/.391/.546 so far this season.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 64 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.341/.480 so far this year.

Marte heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

