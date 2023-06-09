The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson at Comerica Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .340 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 212 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.250 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Joey Wentz Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Mike Soroka

