How to Watch the Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson at Comerica Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .340 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 212 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.250 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-1
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 1-0
|Away
|Tyler Alexander
|Taijuan Walker
|6/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Holton
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Merrill Kelly
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Charlie Morton
|6/13/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Mike Soroka
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.