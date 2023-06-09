The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+120). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 8 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Tigers have compiled a 1-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those matchups).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 38.5%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 16-24 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 60 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 12-21 9-19 17-15 21-26 5-8

