Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (33 of 59), with at least two hits 14 times (23.7%).
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 59), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.06), 16th in WHIP (1.075), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
