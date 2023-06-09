Spencer Torkelson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (33 of 59), with at least two hits 14 times (23.7%).

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 59), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings