Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- In 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (15 of 48), with more than one RBI three times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.