Romy Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .198 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks.

In 14 of 32 games this year (43.8%), Gonzalez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gonzalez has driven home a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings