Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, June 9 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 35 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .197 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 158th, his on-base percentage ranks 153rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

In 45.3% of his 53 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.

Wisdom has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season (23 of 53), with two or more runs six times (11.3%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings