Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .379, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.
- In 40 of 54 games this season (74.1%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (31.5%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.8% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (23 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
