After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .379, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.

In 40 of 54 games this season (74.1%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (31.5%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.8% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.6% of his games this year (23 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5

