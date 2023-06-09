Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 58 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 39 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (6.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.6% of his games this year, Happ has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 61 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani (4-5) takes the mound for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
