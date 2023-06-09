Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Eric Haase (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .213.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 24 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (17.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (6.4%).
- In 10 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.06), 16th in WHIP (1.075), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
