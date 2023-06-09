The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has six doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .257.

Jimenez has had a hit in 26 of 35 games this year (74.3%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (48.6%), with two or more RBI in six of them (17.1%).

He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings