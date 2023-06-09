The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .263.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 68th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (27.9%).

He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (11.5%).

In 22 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2

