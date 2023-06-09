Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .263.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 68th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (11.5%).
- In 22 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- DeSclafani (4-5) takes the mound for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.