Cubs vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 9
The Chicago Cubs (26-36) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the San Francisco Giants (32-30), at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.
The probable pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) for the Giants and Marcus Stroman (6-4) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (6-4, 2.39 ERA)
Read More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- Stroman (6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.39 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .186 to opposing hitters.
- Stroman is trying to record his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Stroman will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).
- He will attempt for his third straight outing without allowing an earned run.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- The Giants will hand the ball to DeSclafani (4-5) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in three innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 12 games.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- DeSclafani has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
- The 33-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.97), 29th in WHIP (1.123), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
