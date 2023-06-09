LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (32-30) meet Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (26-36) in the series opener at Oracle Park on Friday, June 9. The game will start at 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (4-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (6-4, 2.39 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 15 (48.4%) of those contests.

The Giants have a record of 15-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (48.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 5-4 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (37.5%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a mark of 11-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Ian Happ 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.