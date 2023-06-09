Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.332) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 61 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this year (23 of 61), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 22 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, one per game).
- Perez (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .193 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.