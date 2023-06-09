On Friday, Akil Baddoo (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .234 with seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 24 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (20.8%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this season (35.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings