Thursday's game that pits the New York Yankees (36-26) versus the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:05 PM on June 8.

The probable starters are Luis Severino (0-1) for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The White Sox are 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The White Sox have won in 10, or 29.4%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won two of 10 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (265 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule