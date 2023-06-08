Gleyber Torres and Andrew Vaughn are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox meet at Yankee Stadium on Thursday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).

He's slashing .249/.329/.427 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 58 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .260/.313/.507 slash line on the season.

Robert enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Severino Stats

Luis Severino (0-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fourth start of the season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Jun. 2 4.0 9 7 7 2 1 vs. Padres May. 27 6.2 1 2 1 5 3 at Reds May. 21 4.2 4 1 1 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .253/.328/.415 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a .289/.363/.477 slash line on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.